Stormy September Day Ahead

An Air Quality Alert continues for western Montana through tonight.

The influence of a low pressure system will be felt in southwest Montana later this afternoon with showers and thunderstorms. Additionally, the smoke will stick around through the rest of today.

Severe thunderstorms are possible today across the southern half of the state. The main threats will be gusty wind and small hail. Wildfire smoke and cooler temperatures could limit storm severity through this afternoon.

Temperatures will stay in the 70s and 80s today and tomorrow, but will slowly warm into the upper 80s and low 90s by the weekend.

We will enter a dry period after tomorrow. We won't see the return of rainfall until next week.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 99 (2022)

Low: 32 (1958)

AVG: 78/48

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 102 (2022)

Low: 34 (1956)

AVG: 77/46

Have a great Tuesday!

