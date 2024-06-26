Stormy Stretch Begins this Afternoon

We have been scorched with very warm temperatures and dry conditions to begin the week, but the pattern changes with abundant moisture being introduced today and lasting through Friday.

Storms will start to form in southwest Montana early this afternoon with increasing cloud cover through the evening. Storms will stick around in the nighttime hours and to begin the day tomorrow.

Highs will reach into the 80s for many communities today.

A pacific cold front advances eastward tomorrow, bringing more thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon to western Montana. West winds will pick up behind the boundary, possibly producing gusts along the Rocky Mountain Front in excess of 50 MPH.

The severe weather outlook has been updated to include central Montana in a level 2/5 risk for severe storms tomorrow. Very large hail and wind gusts over 60 MPH are likely. I cannot rule out and isolated tornado as well.

As the low to our north makes its way out of the state. There will be a northwest wind on Friday that will likely produce some up-slope precipitation for the north-central plains. Rain will continue to decrease as the day progresses.

A brief dry and warm day on Saturday will be followed by the return of stormy weather on Sunday. The storminess lasts into Monday along with gusty wind. Conditions look more pleasant on Tuesday.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 98 (2017)

Low: 37 (1999)

AVG: 78/51

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 101 (1919)

Low: 36 (2011)

AVG: 76/48

