Stormy Weather Continues into Easter Monday

There are a few showers around this morning with snow falling in higher terrain. There will be more activity forming early this afternoon, with a few thunderstorms. Highs will reach the low to mid-50s.

A couple of the thunderstorms today could drop some small hail and produce gusty winds, but there is no widespread severe threat.

Showers and storms will move out this evening. But a few more will form tomorrow along a backdoor cold front moving through north central Montana. The rest of the state will be dry.

A small system will pass through southern Montana Wednesday and Thursday, bringing snow to areas south of I-90. An isolated shower or two could form around Helena, but expect the area to be mainly devoid of precipitation. Highs will be in the 50s.

The next disturbance bringing more widespread activity won't reach us until the weekend.

WEATHER ALERTS:

NONE

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 82 (1942)

Low: 6 (2008)

AVG: 58/34

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 80 (1942)

Low: -8 (2008)

AVG: 52/28

See you next week!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

MTN