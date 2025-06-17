Stormy weather exits western Montana temporarily

Thunderstorm activity moves further east today. It will be a mostly sunny day with high temperatures reaching the 70s and 80s.

For updates on the Jericho Mountain Fire, visit this link or view my Facebook post below.

A weak ridge of high pressure builds over the region on Wednesday, keeping us dry and warm. Highs will be in the 80s again. It will be a bit breezy in western Montana. Wind will be around 10-20 MPH.

The return of southwest flow aloft brings afternoon thunderstorms back by Thursday. The first day of summer is coming up on Friday, as well as a cold front bringing rain and thunderstorms. We are watching the potential for some severe thunderstorms.

It will not feel like summer heading into he weekend, however. A center of low moves into Montana late Saturday into Sunday, bringing much cooler air, widespread rain, and even some mountain snow. High temperatures will only reach the 50s and 60s, especially on Sunday.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

NONE

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 97 (2022)

Low: 34 (1954)

AVG: 75/49

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 97 (1961)

Low: 33 (1994)

AVG: 73/46

Have a great Tuesday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

MTN