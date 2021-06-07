Watch
Weather

Actions

Strong & Severe Storms Likely This Week

items.[0].videoTitle
Special.png
Futuretrack1.png
Futuretrack2.png
Futuretrack3.png
Futuretrack4.png
Futuretrack5.png
Futuretrack6.png
Day1.png
Day2.png
Day3.png
Day4.png
HLN7Day.png
GF7Day.png
Posted at 5:58 PM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 20:40:22-04

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Fort Peck Lake through Tuesday evening.

The workweek started off beautiful with sunshine, comfortable temperatures and otherwise pleasant conditions. It's all downhill from here as showers and thunderstorms will rumble across Montana the next several days. The first wave of showers and isolated thunderstorms will move through overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. A second wave of more intense thunderstorm activity will increase Tuesday afternoon and evening. Central and eastern Montana has a higher likelihood of severe storms producing large hail and damaging wind. Highs will range from the 60s northwest to the 80s over the eastern prairies. Wednesday will have a few thunderstorms in the western part of the state, with some activity around Helena and Great Falls through the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s for most of central and western areas, but the 80s again in eastern Montana. Thursday a strong low pressure will move across the state with showers, thunderstorms, wind, and even mountain snow. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s west, to the 80s and 90s east. That low pressure will move away on Friday, leaving partly cloudy skies and a pretty strong wind. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s. The weekend looks great with warming temperatures. Highs will be in the 70s to around 80 on Saturday with 80s and a few 90s on Sunday.

Have a great day.
Curtis Grevenitz
Chief Meteorologist

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

44 courses for just $119!