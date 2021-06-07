Strong & Severe Storms Likely This Week

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Fort Peck Lake through Tuesday evening.

The workweek started off beautiful with sunshine, comfortable temperatures and otherwise pleasant conditions. It's all downhill from here as showers and thunderstorms will rumble across Montana the next several days. The first wave of showers and isolated thunderstorms will move through overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. A second wave of more intense thunderstorm activity will increase Tuesday afternoon and evening. Central and eastern Montana has a higher likelihood of severe storms producing large hail and damaging wind. Highs will range from the 60s northwest to the 80s over the eastern prairies. Wednesday will have a few thunderstorms in the western part of the state, with some activity around Helena and Great Falls through the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s for most of central and western areas, but the 80s again in eastern Montana. Thursday a strong low pressure will move across the state with showers, thunderstorms, wind, and even mountain snow. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s west, to the 80s and 90s east. That low pressure will move away on Friday, leaving partly cloudy skies and a pretty strong wind. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s. The weekend looks great with warming temperatures. Highs will be in the 70s to around 80 on Saturday with 80s and a few 90s on Sunday.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist