Strong to Severe Storms Expected Across Big Sky Country

Scattered thunderstorms are expected for a majority of Montana today. Small hail and gusty winds are possible this afternoon. Flash flooding is also a concern in the mountains.

Storm activity is already underway this morning with so development off the Rocky Mountain Front. These isolated storms are producing light rain and lightning. We will start to see more risks in the coming hours as temperatures warm. Stronger storms enter southwest Montana around noon and travel north and east.

MTN A broad area of severe potential for Montana today.

Highs in places like Butte, Bozeman, and Helena will only reach the 70s and low 80s due to the arrival of storms in the early afternoon. The rest of the state will be in the 80s to low 90s.

An isolated storm of two is possible tomorrow, but it will be a mostly dry and relatively cool day with a lot of us in the 70s and 80s.

The next chance for widespread storms will be Friday. Through the end of the workweek, temperatures remain in the 70s and 80s.

The weekend will be warmer as highs will be near normal to slightly above average.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 98 (2015)

Low: 39 (1942)

AVG: 86/54

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 99 (2015)

Low: 40 (2005)

AVG: 85/51

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

