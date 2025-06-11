Strong to severe thunderstorms possible again Wednesday

After a couple of severe thunderstorms made their way through the state yesterday, more could be on the way today. Another large area of the state will see showers and thunderstorms through the day—highs for the rest of the week range from the upper 60s to mid-80s.

North to east winds are bringing in unhealthy air to a lot of northeastern Montana. This will continue through tomorrow.

The Hilger Valley Fire has been determined to be human-caused and is at 288 acres burned. For the latest updates, follow this link.

Daily storm chances continue through the weekend, with strong to severe weather possible again on Friday.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY continues for Fort Peck Lake until 6 AM Thursday

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 94 (1918)

Low: 35 (1969)

AVG: 73/48

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 96 (1918)

Low: 32 (2008)

AVG: 71/45

Have a great Wednesday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

MTN