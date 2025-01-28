Strong Valley Inversions Causing Air Quality Issues

Valley inversions will be the microclimate of western valleys this week as highs are only expected to reach the 20s and 30s. This is partly due to our upper-level pattern in place known as a Rex Block. High pressure over Montana and low pressure over Southern California will redirect the jet stream and cause stagnation in the movement of weather systems for a few days.

On the contrary, the plains will be warmer and windier, with highs ranging from the upper 30s to low 50s.

Stronger wind will pick up along the Rocky Mountian Front Wednesday. Gusts 60-70 MPH are plausible. A high wind watch is in effect for the Cut Bank area.

Air quality concern grows with each passing day under inversions for western valleys.

The Rex Block will begin to break down Thursday night into Friday and more active weather will return for the beginning of February, as well as the potential for another arctic air outbreak.

Snow returns to the Rocky Mountain Front Friday and lasts into Saturday. Snow returns to southwest Montana on Saturday due partly to an atmospheric river.

WEATHER ALERTS:

An AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY continues for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys, Potomac/Seeley Lake Region, Kootenai/Cabinet Region, and the Lower Clark-Fork Region until 5 AM Friday

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera Counties from late Tuesday until Late Wednesday

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 56 (1931)

Low: -37 (1929)

AVG: 34/15

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 61 (1931)

Low: -42 (1916)

AVG: 36/15

Have a great Tuesday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx

Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com

