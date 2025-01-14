Strong Warm Wind Before Extreme Cold

Today, most locations across the state will have highs ranging from the low to upper 30s. Dry and mostly sunny conditions set in for the next couple of days.

The plains will gradually warm into the low to mid-40s by Wednesday and Thursday due to a stronger Chinook wind developing.

A high wind watch is now in place for Great Falls. Wind gusts of 60-80 MPH are possible for much of the Rocky Mountain front and Judith Basin.

MTN Snow totals that are expected through Saturday afternoon.

A Canadian cold front moves through Thursday night into Friday, bringing accumulating snow back to the state with much colder air. As of right now, snow totals look to be in the 1-3 inch range statewide.

Highs will be in the single digits and teens, while lows will reach below zero. These temperatures will last until at least the beginning of next week.

——————————————————————————————————————————

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for the Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains, as well as Cascade County below 5000ft and Judith Basin County and Judith Gap from Wednesday night until Thursday afternoon

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 55 (1999)

Low: -38 (1888)

AVG: 32/13

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 57 (2006)

Low: -32 (1909)

AVG: 35/15

Have a great Tuesday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx

Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com

MTN