Strong Wind in Northeast Montana Triggers Severe Thunderstorm Warnings This Afternoon

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Fort Peck Lake through 6 AM Tomorrow.

A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for northeast Montana through 9 PM Tonight.

Windy conditions once again trigger weather alerts, including a few severe thunderstorms warnings, in parts of the state today as a strong center of low departs the region. THERE ARE NO ACTIVE SEVERE WARNINGS AS OF 6:30 PM

Happy Earth Day! I encourage everyone to get out and enjoy the great outdoors when you are able. There are so many great places to see and explore in our state. Pick up some trash, go on a hike, or even just educate yourself and others on the importance of keeping our home clean for future generations!

There have been several severe thunderstorm warnings issued for northeast Montana this afternoon for very strong wing gusts in excess of 60 MPH. As of 6:30 PM, there are no active warnings. However, strong wind will persist into the overnight, as well as some isolated lightning strikes.

MTN Lake Wind Advisory for Fort Peck Lake continues into tomorrow morning.

High pressure builds in and dominates the region tomorrow. The wind will calm as the low departs eastern Montana. Temperatures will warm into the 60s and the skies will stay clear to mostly sunny. It will be a great day tomorrow to partake in slightly-late Earth Day activities.

Wednesday will likely be the warmest day we will have for a while. The 70s return once again. We will have increasing cloud cover with the possibility of some isolated thunderstorms in the southwest. There is a chance one or two storms make it as far north as Helena, but at this time it seems unlikely. Most of us will stay dry. Wind will also return with some strong gusts possible along the Rocky Mountain Front.

MTN A fairly strong, but brief, upper level ridge builds into the state on Wednesday. 70s return to most locations.

A cold front pushes through the state on Thursday. This front will mostly bring a changing wind direction and cool temperatures back into the 60s. Rain seems likely for southern portions of the state. But Helena and Great Falls should stay mostly dry.

Once this front passes, we will be back in a more unsettled toughing pattern for the weekend. Rain is likely on Friday and Saturday in lower elevations. Snow is in the forecast for the higher mountains. More to come throughout the week.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 83° (1906)

Low: 17° (1968)

AVG: 59/34

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 83° (1969)

Low: 8° (1967)

AVG: 57/31

Have a great Thursday!

