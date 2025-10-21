Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Stronger winds begin to diminish today

It will still be breezy, but most of us will have light winds by tomorrow
Daybreak Weather Forecast (10/21/25)
Special.png
7 Day AM HELENA.png
7 Day AM GREAT FALLS.png
Posted

Winds will stay breezy today, but not as strong as the past couple of days. By tomorrow, the wind will be light as temperatures warm into the 60s.

Highs this week will reach the 50s and 60s, with the warmest day occurring on Friday ahead of our next weather system.

Rain and snow are expected to return to the forecast with the arrival of a series of cold fronts on Saturday and Sunday.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

NONE

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:
High: 82 (2003)
Low: 15 (1984)
AVG: 55/31

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:
High: 80 (1915)
Low: 10 (1930)
AVG: 54/31

7 Day AM HELENA.png
7 Day AM GREAT FALLS.png

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader