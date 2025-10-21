Stronger winds begin to diminish today

Winds will stay breezy today, but not as strong as the past couple of days. By tomorrow, the wind will be light as temperatures warm into the 60s.

Highs this week will reach the 50s and 60s, with the warmest day occurring on Friday ahead of our next weather system.

Rain and snow are expected to return to the forecast with the arrival of a series of cold fronts on Saturday and Sunday.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

NONE

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 82 (2003)

Low: 15 (1984)

AVG: 55/31

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 80 (1915)

Low: 10 (1930)

AVG: 54/31

