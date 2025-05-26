Summer-Like Weather for the Last Week of May

The weather was great for Memorial Day Weekend and stays very nice through most of the day today, Highs reach the upper 70s to low 80s. Scattered thunderstorms will form near the Continental Divide and move eastward in the mid to late afternoon. A few of these storms could be strong with wind gusts and small hail.

A few showers and storms form east of I-15 tomorrow, but overall storm coverage looks limited. Highs will be a few degrees cooler, with most reaching the 70s.

The rest of this week will be predominantly hot and dry, with only a few thunderstorms coming through on Thursday. This pattern persists into at least the beginning of next week.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Fort Peck Lake from 9 AM Monday until 9 PM Monday

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 88 (1966)

Low: 29 (1975)

AVG: 69/45

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 94 (1936)

Low: 30 (1975)

AVG: 68/42

Have a great Monday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

MTN