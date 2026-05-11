Summerlike warmth coming towards the middle of the week

MONDAY, MAY 11TH: It will be another beautiful day in the Helena area under mostly sunny skies with afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s.

A stray sprinkle or two will continue to move east along the Hi-Line this morning. Most of the state will be dry by the afternoon, except for a shower or weak thunderstorms over the Beartooth Mountains.

It will be a breezy day in Helena, and most of this week will be defined by stronger winds. Gusts will approach 20-30 MPH in the Valley and parts of north-central Montana. Wind in the eastern plains will approach 45 MPH, leading to critical fire weather concerns around the Glendive area.

TUESDAY, MAY 12TH: Winds will decrease temporarily and switch directions out of the east at about 5 to 15 MPH. It will be another warm and mostly sunny day with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 13TH: Wednesday will be a busy weather day due to multiple factors. Temperatures are expected to warm to summerlike conditions with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s through central and eastern Montana. A few locations across the state will be nearing record highs on May 13th.

Wind will also pick back up out of the south and west during the day, becoming stronger heading into Wednesday night. Wind gusts will be approaching 50-60 MPH late in the nighttime hours.

Scattered thunderstorms will be moving through the area as well in the mid to late afternoon and evening. A few of the storms could be on the stronger side, producing gusty winds, hail, and frequent lightning.

Wildfire danger also increases in most areas with the dry air at the beginning of the day, gusty winds, and lightning from thunderstorms.

THURSDAY, MAY 14TH: Strong wind gusts continue into Thursday morning with wind gusts across north-central Montana and the Helena area approaching 60 MPH. Some showers and thunderstorms will also continue to move eastward through the area. High temperatures will reach the 60s and low 70s.

LONG-TERM FORECAST: A ridge of high pressure builds in the beginning next week, helping warm and mainly dry weather stick around. There are hints of a storm system moving through the state on Wednesday and Thursday.

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WEATHER ALERTS:

MTN

MTN

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Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 87 (1993)

Low: 25 (1968)

AVG: 65/40

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 88 (1960)

Low: 23 (1983)

AVG: 63/37

MTN