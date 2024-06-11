Sunny Next Three Days for Much of the State

A FLOOD ADVISORY continues for the Beartooth and Absaroka Mountains through 6 PM today.

Sunny, Warm, and Windy conditions for the rest of the work week. It will feel almost summer-like out there.

Strong wind continues today along the Rocky Mountain Front. It will mostly be concentrated near the Glacier area, but breezy conditions will be present for most of the state. Temperatures will be in the 80s for most of the state.

A dry cold front will move through Montana today. Temperatures will only drop a few degrees tomorrow after the frontal passage. Sunny skies will still be accompanied by warm temperatures in the 70s and low 80s.

The wind will be at its strongest tomorrow morning. Gusts over 45 mph are possible east of the continental divide.

On Thursday, the wind dies down and high pressure builds in. Temperatures will be very similar to that of Wednesdays highs.

Another cold front enters the state on Friday, this time bringing some showers and storms. Temperatures lower into the 70s with partly cloudy conditions.

MTN Expected conditions on Friday bring rain back to most of eastern Montana.

This weekend, there will be some storms around with decreasing temperatures. Father's Day will be on the mild side, with highs in the 60s and 70s.

More widespread stormy weather returns at the beginning of next week.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 94 (1918)

Low: 35 (1969)

AVG: 73/48

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 96 (1918)

Low: 32 (2008)

AVG: 71/45

Have a great Tuesday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

