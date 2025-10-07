Sunny skies and warmer air through Friday

Clear, blue skies and warm temperatures are forecasted throughout the day, with afternoon temperatures expected to reach the upper 60s to low 70s.

An inactive weather pattern will persist through the remainder of the workweek, with most locations' highs warming into the 70s by Wednesday. Sunny to mostly sunny skies are expected.

Another storm system looks to make its way into the state over the weekend, bringing another round of rain and snow. While we are too far out for specifics, expect a weekend showing similarities to this past weekend. Snow is expected in the mountains, while a wintry mix is possible in the valleys and plains.

WEATHER ALERTS:

NONE

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 80 (2024)

Low: 16 (1894)

AVG: 63/37

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 86 (1933)

Low: 15 (1985)

AVG: 62/36

