Sunshine is Coming, So is Snow

Who could use a little sunshine? It's been days and days of clouds, snow, cold temperatures and pesky wind. Montana is about to break out of this stagnant pattern with sunshine and warmer temperatures on the way. However, a return to colder and snowy weather is likely before the weekend comes to a close. The low pressure responsible for the recent gloom will finally start moving away on Friday and sunshine will increase from northwest to southeast through the day. There still will be some lingering showers of rain and/or snow mainly over the mountains. A nice warmup is on tap for the start of the weekend. Saturday will be sunny with highs in the 50s and 60s. The nice weather will not last out the weekend. Sunday another cold front will move through the state from north to south. Expect rain showers to turn to snow for most areas through Sunday afternoon and evening. A few inches could accumulate in the lower elevations. Some snow will continue into Monday morning. Another Canadian cold front will come down later on Tuesday with more snow showers and a reinforcing shot of colder air. Looking long range, another couple of fronts could keep temperatures below normal with periods of snow into the final weekend of April. There does not appear to be any major warmups anytime soon.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

