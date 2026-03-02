Temperatures are staying above normal to begin March

MONDAY, MARCH 2ND: A weather disturbance passes to the south today, bringing rain and snow as far north as Interstate 90. The Helena area will remain dry, but some clouds will be around through this afternoon. Highs will reach the 50s and low 60s across our area.

TUESDAY, MARCH 3RD: Clouds clear overnight to give way to a Lunar Eclipse early tomorrow morning. The maximum eclipse will be at 4:33 AM. Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s around eclipse time. Mostly sunny skies are expected through the day with highs in the low 60s.

Some wind will pick up in north-central Montana with gusts around 30 MPH in the afternoon. Helena will have a light breeze.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4TH: Cloud cover will increase by Wednesday morning. We will remain dry through most of the day until a cold front approaches the area after dark. Some light rain is expected in the valley, with a touch of mountain snow possible.

It will still be a mild day with highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY, MARCH 5TH: Rain and snow showers will last into early Thursday morning before moving east out of our area. A few pop-up snow showers are possible in the mountains in the afternoon. Highs reach the 40s and low 50s.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST: Warmer air returns for most of the first week of March with highs in the 50s and 60s through at least Wednesday. A Total Lunar Eclipse will also be visible in our area in the early morning hours of March 3rd. More to come on that.

WEATHER ALERTS:

NONE

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 67 (1994)

Low: -15 (1976)

AVG: 42/20

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 67 (1934)

Low: -27 (1896)

AVG: 41/17

