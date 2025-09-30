Temperatures will continue to cool through the rest of the week

After yesterday's summer-like temperatures, we begin our cooldown today, with highs around 10-15 degrees cooler. By the end of the week, afternoon temperatures only reach the 50s.

A cold front coming through western Montana will bring some isolated morning showers and scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Highs only reach the 60s and 70s in western Montana, while summer-like heat in the mid-to-upper 80s occurs in eastern Montana.

Most of the state will be breezy over the coming days, especially as the cold front passes today and tomorrow. Gusts around 20 to 30 MPH are possible.

Mostly cloudy skies last through the end of the week. An area of light to moderate rain develops on Friday from north-central to southwest Montana.

Temperatures continue to cool into the weekend to about 10 to 20 degrees below normal. A cold front coming through Saturday night into Sunday morning may bring some mountain snow. There may even be some flakes in the downtown Helena area.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

NONE

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 89 (1963)

Low: 21 (1950)

AVG: 67/40

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 91 (1992)

Low: 12 (2019)

AVG: 65/39

MTN