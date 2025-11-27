Thanksgiving, Turkey & Snow Almost Here

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for much of northern Montana for Thanksgiving afternoon into Friday evening.

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect for parts of the Hi-Line until 12pm Thanksgiving.

It's almost Thanksgiving and it's almost a new storm that will create some pretty difficult travel conditions. While there were some very difficult travel conditions on Wednesday morning because of snow and ice, the rest of the day has been much better. Travelers on Thanksgiving will have pretty smooth sailing, but Friday will be a difficult day across the state as a storm produces significant snow and much, much colder temperatures. Thanksgiving will have a few showers of snow, possibly mixed with rain, move through the state. A little light snow will move through the Helena area in the morning. The steadiest snow will be along the Rocky Mountain Front and out the Hi-Line later in the day. Snow will increase across the Glacier region through the evening as well. Highs will range from the 20s and 30s up north, to the 40s around Helena and south of there. Snow will spread across most of the state Thursday night into Friday morning. Many places will wake up to several inches on the ground. Black Friday will likely have areas of snow through the day with temperatures falling through the 10s and 20s. Most of the snow will come to an end by Friday evening. Roads will be very slick and wind will reduce visibility by blowing snow around. Saturday morning temperatures will fall into the -0s and 0s. Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. The snow should not add much to the accumulation but most roads remain snow covered and slippery. Highs will be in the 0s, 10s and 20s. Temperatures will fall into the single digits above and below 0 by Sunday morning. Sunday will be a partly to mostly cloudy day with very cold temperatures in the 10s and 20s for highs, some 0s up in northeast Montana. Besides the cold, travel conditions will not be that bad.

Have a great Thanksgiving,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist