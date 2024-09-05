The 90s are on the way

This upcoming weekend will be a hot one. Heat alerts are already in place across the west. That late-summer warmth moves in tomorrow and lasts through early next week.

We will be devoid of any significant moisture until at least the middle of next week. We will have a ridge of high pressure building over the region keeping those hot and dry conditions around for a while.

We will be in the 70s and 80s across the state today, so enjoy the comfortable weather while you can because more significant heat enters Montana tomorrow.

MTN Air quality has improved with a N/NE flow. But the smoke will return this weekend with a wind shift out of the southwest.

There is a low chance of some thunderstorms within the mountains of southwest Montana on Sunday. There will also be smoke entering the state over the weekend.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 99 (2020)

Low: 30 (1956)

AVG: 78/48

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 98 (1967)

Low: 31 (1956)

AVG: 76/46

