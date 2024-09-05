The 90s are on the way

This upcoming weekend will be a hot one. Heat alerts are already in place across the west. That late-summer warmth moves in tomorrow and lasts through early next week.
We will be devoid of any significant moisture until at least the middle of next week. We will have a ridge of high pressure building over the region keeping those hot and dry conditions around for a while.
We will be in the 70s and 80s across the state today, so enjoy the comfortable weather while you can because more significant heat enters Montana tomorrow.
There is a low chance of some thunderstorms within the mountains of southwest Montana on Sunday. There will also be smoke entering the state over the weekend.
Helena Temperature Records Today:
High: 99 (2020)
Low: 30 (1956)
AVG: 78/48
Great Falls Temperature Records Today:
High: 98 (1967)
Low: 31 (1956)
AVG: 76/46
