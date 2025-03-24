The Clouds and Rain Stick Around Monday

Scattered rain showers and snow (above 6000 feet) will continue throughout the day, with a low chance of a thunderstorm later this afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 50s to low 60s.

A few heavier rain bands may be over the Great Falls area tomorrow morning around the morning commute. But conditions will start to improve by the afternoon. Temperatures will continue to get warmer with many of our afternoon highs reaching the mid to upper 60s. The wind will finally die down.

We have a good shot at being near or beating daily record highs on Wednesday and Thursday, as a strong ridge of high pressure builds in. Dryer conditions will persist through this period until about the late afternoon on Thursday when a cold front brings some rain and a few thunderstorms.

More seasonable air returns for Friday and into the weekend, with highs in the 50s for lower elevations and some rain/snow showers returning to the area.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

A HIGH WIND WARNING continues for the foothills and plains adjacent to the Rocky Mountain Front, and East Glacier Park Region until noon Monday

A HIGH WIND WARNING continues for Petroleum and Southwest Phillips Counties until 3 PM Monday

A HIGH WIND WARNING continues for Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera Counties until 6 PM Monday

A HIGH WIND WARNING continues for the Snowy and Judith Mountains, Fergus County below 4500ft, and Judith Basin County and Judith Gap until 6 PM Monday

A HIGH WIND WARNING continues for Northern Stillwater, Golden Valley, Judith Gap, Northern Sweet Grass, Melville Foothills, and Southern Wheatland until 6 PM Monday

A WIND ADVISORY continues for the Beartooth Foothills and Livingston Area until 3 PM Monday

An AVALANCHE WARNING continues for all elevations of the Whitefish, Swan, and Flathead Ranges, and the Lake McDonald and Marias Pass areas of Glacier National Park until 7 AM Tuesday

An AVALANCHE WARNING continues for the Selkirk Mountains, and West and East Cabinet Mountains above 4,000 feet until 6 AM Tuesday

An AVALANCHE WATCH continues for all elevations of the Whitefish, Swan, and Flathead Ranges, and the Lake McDonald and Marias Pass areas of Glacier National Park until 1 PM Monday

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 74 (2007)

Low: -24 (1955)

AVG: 51/27

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 72 (1939)

Low: -20 (1955)

AVG: 49/25

Get ready for that warm-up!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist