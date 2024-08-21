The Final Day of a Severe Stretch

The severe storm threat shifts to the high plains of Big Sky Country today with wind gusts over 70 MPH and large hail expected in Glasgow, Miles City, and Glendive.

Eastern Montana will get the brunt of the stronger storms today. A slight risk (2/5) of severe storms has been issued from east of Lewistown to central North Dakota. Very strong wind gusts and large hail are possible in this area. We will see isolated thunderstorms in southwest Montana, but no large scale severe threat is expected.

Temperatures will be mild today and tomorrow. 70s and 80s will be the daytime highs. Tomorrow will be the nicest day of the week with mostly sunny to sunny skies.

A larger-scale disturbance will affect our state starting Friday and last through the weekend. Temperatures warm into the upper 80s and low 90s ahead of the through. isolated thunderstorms will be around most of the state.

MTN A center of low pressure will move over the state this weekend bringing rain, strong wind, and cooler temperatures.

As the through creeps closer on Saturday, temperatures will vary greatly from one side of the state to the other. Daytime highs will only reach the 60s in extreme west Montana, while they will be in the mid 90s out east.

The wind will increase over the weekend and stay on the stronger side through early next week.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 95 (2011)

Low: 38 (1933)

AVG: 83/52

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 99 (1894)

Low: 38 (2018)

AVG: 82/49

