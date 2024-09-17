The final major storm of the summer kicks off today

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for the Horse Gulch burn scar and the surrounding areas from noon today through tomorrow afternoon

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for portions of central and south-central Montana from tomorrow morning though tomorrow evening

Flooding and wind are the main concerns ahead of our next storm system expected to drop several inches of rain in parts of central Montana. There is also a severe aspect where stronger thunderstorms are possible out east.

We will receive widespread, lower-elevation rain today and Wednesday. A flash flood watch has been issued for the horse gulch burn scar, but i expect flooding issues to extend further east.

This system will also lower our highs down into the 50s and 60s for Wednesday.

A severe threat is in place for northeast Montana today. The main threats are damaging wind gusts, large hail, and even an isolated tornado is possible.

MTN A level 2/5 severe threat includes Glendive, Miles City, and Glasgow today.

The end of the week and this weekend are trending cooler and drier, although a few isolated light showers are possible along the Hi-Line Friday.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 90 (1998)

Low: 20 (1965)

AVG: 73/44

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 92 (2009)

Low: 26 (1965)

AVG: 71/43

Have a great Tuesday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

