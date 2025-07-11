The July weather roller coaster continues

After some pretty cold air this morning, we will warm into the 70s and 80s by the afternoon. A gorgeous day with sunny to mostly sunny skies! The wind dies down as well.

Tomorrow will be a little warmer, with temperatures reaching the upper 80s to low 90s. As with any hot and dry day in the summer, fire weather conditions heighten. The wind will also pick back up with 10-20 MPH gusts through the state, with some isolated 30 MPH gusts possible.

Sunday will be a few degrees warmer, but overall similar conditions to Saturday.

Another cold front will begin to move through the state on Monday, creating a wide variety of high temperatures, ranging from the low 70s to the mid-90s. It will be colder to the north and warmer to the south. A few showers and thunderstorms will be around as well.

Tuesday is looking increasingly likely that we will see some widespread rain, with a developing low off the Rocky Mountain Front. Exact details are still being worked out, but it will be a much cooler day.

A warming pattern will come back towards the back half of next week.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

NONE

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 101 (2024)

Low: 41 (1997)

AVG: 85/55

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 99 (2002)

Low: 39 (2008)

AVG: 83/51

Have a great weekend!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

MTN