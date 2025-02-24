The Montana Winds of Change

It feels like a totally different season out there today. This time last week most of the state was well into the negatives. Now we start the day off in the upper 30s to low 40s. Highs will reach the upper 40s to low 50s today statewide.

A bit of freezing rain will continue to impact the Glasgow area through about noon today. A glaze of ice is possible on roadways.

Winds continue to blow strongly for much of the state today, as High Wind Warnings are in place for a good portion of the state. Gusts up to 75 MPH are possible.

A minor cold front will push through the area beginning late tonight through tomorrow morning. This will bring an initial burst of rain and snow for lower elevations. Followed by scattered mountain snow showers throughout the day tomorrow. Little to no accumulation is expected.

By Wednesday, most of us will be dry and warm for the remainder of the week, as a ridge of high pressure builds over the western CONUS. Highs will remain in the 40s and 50s, while overnight lows drop into the 20s and 30s.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

A HIGH WIND WARNING continues for the Rocky Mountains Front, Great Falls area, and Judith Gap area until 2 PM Monday

A HIGH WIND WARNING continues for the Madison River Valley until 2 PM Monday

A HIGH WIND WARNING continues for much of north-central and northeast Montana, and the Livingston area until 5 PM Monday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for a portion of northeast Montana north of the Missouri River until noon Monday

A FLOOD ADVISORY continues for a portion of north central Montana, including the following counties, Blaine, Chouteau, and Hill until 5 PM Monday

A FLOOD WATCH continues for portions of western Montana, including the following counties: Flathead, Lake, Lincoln, Sanders, Granite, Mineral, Missoula, and Ravalli until 2 PM Monday

An AVALANCHE WARNING continues for all elevations of the Whitefish, Apgar, Swan, and Flathead mountain ranges, and portions of Glacier National Park (the McDonald Valley and peaks near Marias Pass) until 6 AM Tuesday

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for the Bears Paw, Highwood, Little Belt, Snowy Mountains, and Fergus County below 4500ft from late Monday until Tuesday afternoon

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for the Madison River Valley from late Monday until Tuesday afternoon

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for Cascade County below 5000ft and Judith Basin County and Judith Gap from late Monday until Tuesday afternoon

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for the Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains, Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera Counties, and Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass from late Monday until Tuesday afternoon

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for the Beartooth Foothills and Livingston Area from late Monday until Tuesday afternoon

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for Judith Gap, Southern Wheatland, Melville Foothills, and Northern Sweet Grass from late Monday until Tuesday afternoon

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 69 (1995)

Low: -18 (1922)

AVG: 40/19

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 68 (1995)

Low: -22 (2023)

AVG: 39/16

Have a great start to the week!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx

Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com

MTN