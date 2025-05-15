The Rain Will Not Go Away

An area of west wind converging with north winds near the Rocky Mountain Front and Big Belt Mountains will sustain another day of cloud cover and rain. Expect a cool day once again with highs in the 50s.

A small disturbance passes through Friday and Saturday, bringing isolated to scattered chances of rain and thunderstorms. The warmest day of the next seven comes on Saturdays with highs in the mid-60s.

Another major storm is likely Sunday and Monday. Heavy lower-elevation rain and high-elevation snow will occur across most of the state.

Drier and warmer weather looks to return by the middle of next week.

WEATHER ALERTS:

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Fort Peck Lake from 9 AM Thursday until 4 AM Friday

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 88 (1944)

Low: 26 (1943)

AVG: 66/41

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 93 (1897)

Low: 28 (1929)

AVG: 65/38

Have a great Thursday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

MTN