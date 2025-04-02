The Snow is Not Done Just Yet

Snow and patchy fog will continue through the morning. There will be some afternoon showers, with a few thunderstorms near Great Falls. Today, highs will reach the 30s and 40s.

A cold front will bring more snow to lower elevations Wednesday night into Thursday. We could see significant snowfall in Glacier National Park and the Continental Divide. The snow will affect the Hi-Line and Great Falls in the morning. It will reach Helena in the early afternoon.

The pattern will change heading into the weekend. Warmer and drier weather returns with highs reaching the 60s by Sunday. Those conditions will last into the beginning of next week.

A couple of thunderstorms will come through Monday afternoon along a cold front.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains and Crazy Mountains until 6 PM Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Georgetown Lake, Homestake Pass, MacDonald Pass, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, and Butte until 9 AM Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Southern Big Horn until 3 PM Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Northern Park; Judith Gap; Paradise Valley; Livingston Area; Beartooth Foothills; Northern Sweet Grass; Melville Foothills; and Southern Wheatland until 6 PM Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Red Lodge Foothills until 6 PM Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains until 6 PM Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Continental Divide along the Rocky Mountain Front from 6 PM Wednesday until 6 AM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the foothills and plains adjacent to the Rocky Mountain Front, and Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera Counties from 6 PM Wednesday until 6 AM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 2 Kalispell to Happy's Inn, and Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish from midnight Wednesday until 3 PM Thursday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Bad Rock Canyon, Polebridge, Essex, Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake, and Marias Pass from midnight Wednesday until 3 PM Thursday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Flathead Valley, Flathead Lake, Polson, and Mission Valley from 3 AM Thursday until 3 PM Thursday

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 76 (1990)

Low: -5 (1936)

AVG: 53/29

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 76 (1992)

Low: -10 (1936)

AVG: 51/27

Have a great Wednesday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

MTN