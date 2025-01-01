The Transition into 2025 will be Chilly for Montana

An AVALANCHE WARNING continues for the Big Belt, Bridger, Castle, and Crazy Mountains until Wednesday morning

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY continues for Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Eastern Toole and Liberty; Hill County; Northern Blaine County; Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Western and Central Chouteau County; Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine; Cascade County below 5000ft until noon Wednesday

I hope everyone had a happy and healthy 2024! We made it to the new year!

January starts out on a very cold note. Polar air will be streaming southward and cause the plains to be much below normal temperatures. Highs will only reach the single digits and teens, while lows will range from below zero to the single digits. Southwest Montana will be more near-normal for this time of year, with highs in the 30s.

Light snow will enter the state tomorrow. Not much if any accumulation is expected with this smaller wave of moisture. A dusting can be expected for most locations.

Freezing fog can also be expected in the plain for the next few days as very cold temperatures will be present in the mornings.

A larger-scale snow system is set to impact Montana on Friday and Saturday. There is still high uncertainty on temperatures during this period and snowfall totals. I think its realistic to expect a rain/snow mix initially in southwestern Montana turning over to snow Friday night.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 56 (1917)

Low: -34 (1968)

AVG: 31/12

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 59 (1963)

Low: -33 (1927)

AVG: 35/15

Have a happy new year!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

