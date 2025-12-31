The western United States continues to warm this week

A ridge of high pressure continues to build over the western United States, ushering in above-normal temperatures to close out the year.

On Wednesday, lows dip into the 20s once again around the Helena Valley due to a temperature inversion. Highs warm up into the 40s by the afternoon. Some areas in the plains will be warming into the 50s. Expect some cloud cover to roll in by the afternoon, but the day will start with plenty of sunshine.

A minor weather disturbance comes through the area on Friday and Saturday, bringing isolated showers back to the forecast. Most areas will remain dry to begin 2026. Some snow showers are more likely on the Continental Divide.

Warmer-than-normal temperatures continue into the first week of January, with some storminess coming back into the forecast by late next week.

WEATHER ALERTS:

NONE

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 54 (1917)

Low: -40 (1880)

AVG: 31/12

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 63 (1917)

Low: -30 (1968)

AVG: 35/15

