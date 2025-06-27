The wind returns to Montana

How about those thunderstorms yesterday?! There will still be some activity around today, but mainly south and east of Helena. The main weather parameter that will affect western Montana will be the wind. Gusts around 30-40 MPH can be expected along the Rocky Mountain Front and Continental Divide. Highs will reach the 70s and 80s.

Aside from a few Hi-Line showers and storms, tomorrow will be a dry day with more wind to be expected. It will not be as gusty as today. Highs will be a couple of degrees cooler.

Sunday will be a beautiful, sunny day with less wind. Highs will start to climb back into the low to mid-80s.

Hot temperatures will end June and begin July. Highs will reach the 90s. Dry conditions are expected through Tuesday afternoon, when isolated thunderstorms return to the forecast.

WEATHER ALERTS:

NONE

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 103 (2015)

Low: 37 (1951)

AVG: 79/51

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 101 (1936)

Low: 37 (1951)

AVG: 77/48

Have a great weekend!

