These Are The Dog Days

Climatologically we are in the hottest time of year with the start of August less than a week away. The final two weeks of July and the first week of August are typically when temperatures peak in the northern hemisphere. That will certainly feel true across Montana over the next several days including the weekend. Thursday will start heating up with highs in the 80s to low 90s. Some monsoon moisture from the south will increase mainly west of the Continental Divide resulting in isolated thunderstorms over there. Some of that thunderstorm activity will spread east on Friday with scattered boomers making their way into central Montana by evening. Highs will be warmer in the 90s for most areas. The final weekend of July will be hot with highs in the 90s to around 100, but temperatures should not reach record levels. Most of the weekend will be dry as high pressure should suppress monsoon moisture to the south. Monday could be a very high fire danger day with highs in the 90s, low humidity, and strong west wind. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible with a trough moving through the state. Tuesday will be mostly sunny, breezy, warm and dry with highs in the 80s and low 90s. Cooler temperatures and scattered thunderstorms will sweep across the state on Wednesday.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist