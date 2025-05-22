Stormy Weather on Thursday Afternoon

We had another cold morning across the state, with most locations dropping into the 30s. Highs across southwest Montana will only reach the 50s and 60s, while the plains will be in the 60s and low 70s.

There will also be numerous showers and thunderstorms around southwestern Montana this afternoon. A few of these storms could be on the stronger side, especially south of Helena. Most of the afternoon will be cloudy and at least showery near Helena.

The storm system reaches north-central Montana later tonight and tomorrow morning. This system could produce localized heavy rainfall with totals ranging around 0.5".

Another center of low passes to the south through the holiday weekend. Most of the moisture should stay south on I-90 on Friday and Saturday, but a few isolated showers and storms are possible north of that line. Temperatures warm into the 70s by Sunday. Showers and storms reach further north in the plains on Sunday, but the Helena and Great Falls areas will be dry.

A ridge of high pressure continues to build into next week, allowing highs to reach well into the 80s.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Fort Peck Lake from 6 PM Thursday until 4 AM Friday

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 86 (2001)

Low: 29 (2021)

AVG: 68/44

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 97 (1919)

Low: 26 (2021)

AVG: 67/41

Have a great Thursday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

MTN