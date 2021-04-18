Potent system moves through into Monday

A strong, Canadian cold front continues to move into the region bringing falling temperatures, rain changing to snow and brisk northerly winds.

As the front dives south through the Treasure State, rain will switch over to snow by later Sunday afternoon and furthermore throughout the overnight hours.

Winter Weather Advisories have been posted and are as follows:

Petroleum & southwest Phillips Co's (until midnight tonight): 1"- 4".

Rocky Mountain Front including Logan Pass, Browning, Heart Butte, Bynum, Choteau & Augusta (noon Sunday - 3am Monday): 3"- 6" below pass level and 5"- 10" above. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

Eastern Glacier, eastern Pondera & eastern Teton Co's (noon Sunday - 3am Monday): 1"- 3" possible.

Cascade, central & southern Lewis & Clark, Judith Basin & Fergus Co's (4pm Sunday - noon Monday): 2"- 6" below pass level and 5"- 10" above.

Jefferson, Broadwater, Meagher & Gallatin Co's (4pm Sunday - noon Monday): 1"- 4" below pass level and 4"- 8" above.

Overall, it looks like the heaviest snowfall will likely occur over the northerly upslope areas adjacent to the plains - along the Rocky Mountain Front and especially from Cascade County to Fergus County.

Although no Advisories are currently in place for extreme northeastern Montana, some light snow & cold will still be very possible here. Total precip for most of the area will range between a tenth and a quarter of an inch. Where it falls as mostly snow (Little Rockies & Petroleum Counties), a trace to 4" are possible. Expect the cold and wet conditions to lead to travel difficulty, as well as stress on newborn livestock.

A Lake Wind Advisory is in place for Fort Peck Lake throughout Sunday.

Precipitation will taper off with skies becoming partly cloudy by Monday afternoon/evening. Highs will remain below average in the mid 30s to low 40s behind the front.

Tuesday will feature skies clearing further, but an isolated snow shower or two will still be possible. Expect highs in the 40s.

Look for sunny skies and dry conditions Wednesday with temperatures rebounding back to seasonal averages in the mid 50s.

There's a chance we could end the week with another disturbance moving through... we'll keep you posted!