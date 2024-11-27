Turkey Day Snow in Montana

Snow showers will begin to form along the Hi-Line late this afternoon and move southeast throughout the night into Thanksgiving morning. Several locations like Great Falls, Lewistown, and Havre could see accumulation.

Today, highs will be in the 30s and 40s in lower-elevation mountain towns. Teens and 20s persist in the plains, mostly to partly cloudy skies for much of the state. Many of us will be dry today, but snow showers will likely be along the Canadian border tonight.

Thanksgiving will be a colder day for Montana. 30s in the southwest and teens and 20s once again in the plains. This will be the case through about Saturday.

A pattern change is coming up next week that will bring back warmer temperatures to the region. We could be approaching the 50s for highs as early as Tuesday.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 61 (2017)

Low: -22 (1896)

AVG: 38/19

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 64 (1914)

Low: -24 (1985)

AVG: 40/21

Have a great Thanksgiving tomorrow!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx

Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com

MTN