Turning up the heat

Today will be a very warm day with highs in the 80s. It will be mostly sunny for the majority of the day, but a few thunderstorms will come through Helena and Great Falls late in the afternoon and early in the evening.

A cold front bringing the thunderstorms tonight will cool down temperatures slightly heading into tomorrow, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Dry conditions are expected through Sunday afternoon.

Recent model updates have suggested a cut-off low bringing wet weather will move further south, therefore giving Montana less precipitation. This is expected for Monday and Tuesday. You can expect generally more unsettled weather conditions with cooler temperatures.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

NONE

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 91 (2003)

Low: 27 (1951)

AVG: 70/45

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 95 (1936)

Low: 31 (1895)

AVG: 68/43

Have a great Thursday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

MTN