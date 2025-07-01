Turning up the heat in Montana

Happy July! The holiday weekend is quickly approaching. But it is looking more likely that fireworks shows will be accompanied by some lightning shows Friday afternoon and evening.

Today will be a hot one across the state. Most high temperatures will reach the 90s by this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. There will be a few showers and thunderstorms entering southwest Montana around 5 PM. This energy, however, will not make it very far north. Helena may have some light showers south of town before the activity diminishes.

More widespread thunderstorms will occur across the state on Wednesday, with the potential for a few of them to be strong to severe. Expect an unsettled day across Big Sky Country with temperatures cooling slightly in the western half of the state. On the other hand, portions of the plains will be hotter, with temperatures reaching the triple digits for some communities.

A cold front pushes into central Montana by Thursday, triggering more thunderstorms. Temperatures continue to cool by a few degrees. Most will have highs in the 80s.

The Fourth of July is looking stormy, as a disturbance enters from the southwest bringing widespread thunderstorm activity. Temperatures will be cooler than normal, with highs only reaching the 70s in western Montana under mostly cloudy skies.

The weekend looks a bit drier with highs in the 70s and 80s.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley, Western Roosevelt, Petroleum, Garfield, McCone, Dawson, Prairie, Northern Phillips, Southwest Phillips, and Northern Valley Counties from 9 AM Wednesday until 9 PM Wednesday

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for Treasure, Custer, and Northern Rosebud Counties from 9 AM Wednesday until 9 PM Wednesday

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for Northeastern Yellowstone County from 9 AM Wednesday until 9 PM Wednesday

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 100 (2021)

Low: 36 (1898)

AVG: 81/52

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 99 (2021)

Low: 35 (1894)

AVG: 79/49

Have a great Tuesday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist