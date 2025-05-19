Typical Spring Weather in Montana

A parade of storms has brought very beneficial rainfall to many lower elevation locations across the state over the past few weeks. Most of the Helena area should be dry today, as we are in the dry slot between two storm systems. Highs will reach the upper 50s to low 60s in western Montana, while a soggy and cooler day is expected in the eastern plains.

The system to the west of Helena is smaller than the system that passed through yesterday, however, there will be some scattered showers and thunderstorm activity through the day. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s for afternoon highs for most of the state.

Wednesday should be mostly dry, with only a few isolated showers around the Hi-Line. Highs will be in the 60s.

Thursday through Saturday will be stormy, but not a complete washout. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be present on Friday and Saturday, with rain mainly in southern Montana on Saturday.

A warmer and drier pattern will begin next week.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains until midnight Monday

A FLOOD WATCH continues for Bighorn Canyon, Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains, and Southern Big Horn until Monday afternoon

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 90 (1954)

Low: 24 (1997)

AVG: 68/43

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 94 (1919)

Low: 30 (1997)

AVG: 66/40

Have a great Monday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

MTN