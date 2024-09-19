Unbelievable rain totals from recent storm

A FLOOD ADVISORY continues for portions of central and north central Montana until noon today.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY continues for Fort Peck Lake until 6 PM today.

The rain totals are coming in and they are impressive. Crystal Lake had the most rainfall in the state with 8.2 inches over 48 hours. Several daily rainfall records were broken, including Lewistown.

A new daily rainfall record was set at Lewistown Airport yesterday, with 4.35 inches of rain, eclipsing the old record of 0.76 inches set back in 1976!

MTN Just some of the significant rain totals we saw across the state.

The low pressure system that caused the record rainfall has moved out this morning. We are left with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with warming temperatures back into the 70s.

It will also remain breezy and possibly even gusty at times for the next couple of days.

A cold front will advance southward starting tomorrow. A couple of isolated showers and a thunderstorm are possible along the front. but it will mainly be dry.

The weekend will be slightly cooler in the 60s and low 70s. The first day of Fall is Sunday. We will remain without meaningful moisture until the end of next week.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 94 (2009)

Low: 25 (1965)

AVG: 72/44

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 92 (2009)

Low: 26 (1957)

AVG: 70/42

Have a great Thursday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx

Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com