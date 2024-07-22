Unhealthy Air Quality Throughout the State Today as Fires Continue to Burn Across the West

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING continues for the Lower Clark Fork and Kootenai/Cabinet Regions of Western Montana through 12 AM Wednesday.

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for north-central Montana and the Helena Valley from 9 AM Tuesday through 9 PM Thursday.

A HEAT ADVISORY continues for the Flathead/Misson Valleys, West Glacier, Missoula/Bitterrroot Valleys and the Potomac/Seeley Lake region through 12 AM Wednesday.

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH has been issued for eastern and south-central Montana from Wednesday morning through Thursday evening.

An FIRE WEATHER WATCH has been issued for the East Glacier region from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday evening.

A FIRE WEATHER WATCH has been issued for north-central Montana and the Helena Valley from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening.

Wildfire smoke is causing very unhealthy air quality across the state this morning. Some cities like Helena, Great Falls, and Lewistown have reached the "unhealthy" category for air quality health effects.

The smoke will stick around until at least tomorrow. winds will start to increase out of the west Wednesday and Thursday that should help transport some of the smoke away from us. For updates on air quality, check out the Montana DEQ Website.

MTN Visibility is down below 6 miles this morning due to dense wildfire smoke. If it weren't for the haze, it would be a perfectly clear morning.

There will be a couple of thunderstorms present each day this week in the southwestern mountains. They will be isolated in nature. One or two of these storms could reach Helena.

Today, temperatures will be in the upper 90s for most. Hazy conditions will keep us from warming into the triple digits as this blocks out some sunlight. A light east wind of about 5-10 MPH will be present for most of the day.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be the hottest day for most, with heat alerts in effect for a majority of the state. Temperatures approaching 110 degrees in isolated spots is not out of the question. Helena and Great Falls will be in the low to mid 100s. Daily High temperature records should be broken, especially on Wednesday.

MTN Heat advisories are in place for Helena and Great Falls from Tuesday through Thursday.

A much needed cold front pushes through on Thursday, lowering temperatures back down into the 90s and bring a few scattered showers and storms. Fire danger peaks on Thursday with very strong wind and lightning strikes.

This weekend will be the relief we desperately need. High temperatures return to the 80s very briefly until hot conditions return next week.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 103 (2023)

Low: 42 (1972)

AVG: 88/56

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 102 (1960)

Low: 43 (1990)

AVG: 87/53

