Unhealthy air blankets Montana this morning

A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for East Glacier and the north-central plains from 12 PM this afternoon until 8 PM tonight

A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for south-central Montana from 9 AM this morning until 8 PM tonight

——————————————————————————————————————————

MTN Very poor air quality for all of southwest Montana this morning.

Some of the thickest wildfire smoke we've seen this season entered the state over the weekend and will last at least through the beginning of this week. Some wet weather is around the corner.

I'd recommend staying indoors if you are able. Wildfire smoke can be harmful to your respiratory system if you are exposed for too long.

Most of the smoke is originating from fires in Idaho, but some of the blame is on fires in our own state like the Sharrott Creek, Daly Creek, and Johnson Fires. A southwest flow aloft will continue the stream of smoke into our state until at least Wednesday, when a center of low pressure moves in bringing plenty of rainfall to the region.

MTN A map showing where smoke is the most concentrated this morning.

Meaningful rainfall will begin Wednesday afternoon with showers and thunderstorms developing over the mountains of western Montana.

As the center of low gets closer to our state, a steady rainfall event will unfold throughout the day on Thursday. Some locations in the western half of the state could see an inch of rainfall.

Snow will also be possible in the higher peaks of the Beartooth, Absoroka, Madison, and Gallatin ranges. Depending on the exact placement of the center of low, some other higher elevation ranges could get in on the snow action.

Temperatures will drop into the 50s and 60s Thursday and consistent rain and cloud cover will block out the sun.

The weekend is trending nicer. Mostly dry with highs in the 70s.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 93 (1982)

Low: 25 (1959)

AVG: 76/47

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 92 (1981)

Low: 31 (1992)

AVG: 75/45

Stay safe!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx

Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com