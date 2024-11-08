Valley fog to close out the workweek

Patchy fog will be around most of the valley of southwest Montana this morning. It will clear by 9-10 AM

A west-down-sloping wind continues for the Rocky Mountain Front. This will cause parts of the high plains to be a few degrees warmer than the rest of the western half of the state. The wind will calm for the weekend

Dry and warm conditions will be prevalent for the weekend. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A small disturbance pushes through on Sunday which will bring isolated showers to the mountains.

A larger-scale cold front moves into the state on Monday, bringing the return of wintry weather to the mountains and some rain for valleys and the plains. It will not be as cold as this week's winter burst where we had about 3 inches of snowfall in downtown Helena.

Next week stays unsettled and partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be around the seasonal average.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 64 (1939)

Low: -1 (1911)

AVG: 46/25

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 71 (2016)

Low: -15 (2022)

AVG: 46/25

Have a great weekend!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx

Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com

MTN