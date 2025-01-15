Very Gusty Chinook Wind Picks up Wednesday Night and Thursday

Today will be a breezy day in the plains and a mainly windless day in the valleys once again. Highs will be in the 30s and low 40s. Winds increase in the plains tonight ahead of a very gusty day tomorrow.

Severe wind gusts of 80-100 MPH are possible along the immediate Rocky Mountain Front. Widespread 50-60 MPH will occur for most plains locations. This will be a warm wind, however, with highs in the 40s.

The valleys will have a tougher time breaking their inversions, but I think it is a possibility Helena will become a little windy overnight on Thursday.

An arctic cold front will push through Friday morning, bringing a little bit of snow and much colder air behind it. Snowfall looks to be light, with 1-3" possible for most lower elevations. But the cold is the main story going into the weekend.

Highs will be in the single digits and teens, while lows will reach below zero. These temperatures will last until at least the beginning of next week.

MTN A strengthening polar vortex will cause much below-normal temperatures for a majority of the CONUS this weekend.

——————————————————————————————————————————

A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for the Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains from 8 PM Wednesday until 8 PM Thursday

A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for Cascade County below 5000ft and Judith Basin County and Judith Gap from 2 AM Thursday until 8 PM Thursday

A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera Counties from 2 AM Thursday until 8 PM Thursday

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 58 (1974)

Low: -41 (1888)

AVG: 32/13

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 60 (1973)

Low: -32 (2024)

AVG: 35/15

Have a great Wednesday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx

Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com

MTN