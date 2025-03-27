Warm and Dry Weather Bring Fire Concerns Across Helena Area Wednesday

There were several fires, prescribed and not prescribed, that were going on in the Helena area today. Please refer to the Facebook post below, and keep checking our Facebook for updates

Tomorrow will be just as warm, with afternoon rain showers and thunderstorms rolling into western Montana. Most of the day will be spent under partly cloudy skies.

Friday, unfortunately, will not be as warm. Highs drop into the 50s and some more active weather moves into the state on the afternoon. A rain/snow mix will turn into mostly snow overnight and into Saturday. Light accumulation may be seen in lower elevations. The heaviest being in the mountains of south-central Montana.

There will be daily chances of afternoon rain and snow showers heading into next week.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

NONE

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 73 (1978)

Low: -22 (1955)

AVG: 51/28

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 71 (1946)

Low: -15 (1898)

AVG: 50/26

Have a great rest of the day!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

MTN