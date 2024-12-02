Warm and windy beginning to December

A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for the Rocky Mountain Front and East Glacier from 5 PM today until 11 AM Tuesday

After a cooler end to November, a very warm beginning to December is expected. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s this week for Helena and Great Falls. Locations in the plains have the potential to get even warmer with a strong downslope wind persisting most of the week. Helena should break out of the inversion pattern by the end of the week, allowing stronger wind to reach the surface and increase the potential of warming temperatures close to 60°

A strong wind event will take place tonight and tomorrow morning near the Rocky Mountain Front and the high plains. Make sure loose items are inside or tied down.

We should see a break in the wind Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening, but gusty winds will return by Thursday and stick around for the remainder of the week. Helena could see strong winds during this timeframe.

More unsettled and cooler weather returns early next week with rain and snow showers on Sunday.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 64 (2021)

Low: -25 (1985)

AVG: 36/18

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 60 (2021)

Low: -28 (1985)

AVG: 38/19

