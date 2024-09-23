Warm and windy first week of fall

A significant pattern change will give us a warm and windy start to autumn. A ridge of high pressure will stick around through this week keeping the state mostly dry.

This past weekend, we had morning lows reach the 30s. That will not be the case going into this week.

MTN This morning, lows were 10-20 degrees warmer than Sunday's.

There will be partly cloudy skies around Montana until about this afternoon when skies clear. We will have slightly above normal temperatures today in the low to mid 70s.

Tomorrow will be a beautiful day. Temperatures in the low to mid 80s with light wind will be accompanied by sunny to mostly sunny skies.

The wind will pick back up starting Wednesday and last through the rest of the work week. A small trough makes its way into northwest Montana on Wednesday afternoon to produce some light rain showers. Those showers will diminish by Thursday morning but once the trough crosses the continental divide, the wind will increase out of the west. Gusts of over 40 MPH are possible.

The next real shot at rain won't be until Sunday and Monday, where a larger-scale through enters the Pacific Northwest.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 90 (1966)

Low: 16 (1926)

AVG: 70/43

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 93 (1966)

Low: 16 (2000)

AVG: 69/41

