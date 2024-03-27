Warm and Windy Wednesday Preludes Late Week Disturbance

MTN Sunrise over Helena this morning. Cloud cover will be increasing this afternoon.

Hold on to your hats! We will be receiving some gusty winds today across most of western Montana due to down-sloping winds off the Rocky Mountain Front and Continental Divide. Think of a down-sloping wind like rolling a ball down a ramp. It picks up speed as it progresses downhill. The same thing happens with wind!

The wind will cause some blowing snow in places where it hasn't melted already. mountain passes and unplowed roads should be driven on with caution

Thankfully this strong wind will warm us up today, as we can see some places approaching 60 degrees ahead of a cooler and wetter pattern to finish out the work week and into Easter Weekend.

A cold front will pass over the state tomorrow morning, bringing with it rain, snow, and possibly even a couple of lightning strikes. Lightning will be concentrated mainly west of the continental divide where there is slightly more instability in the early morning hours, but I can't completely rule it out near Helena.

Temperatures will fall slightly tomorrow, but a majority of western Montana remains in the 40s and low 50s with sustained west flow through the afternoon hours.

We will be in an upper level trough through the weekend. This means weather will be cooler and more unsettled, as compared to an upper level ridge like we had in the middle of March that kept ups warm and dry. This trough, combined with up-slope northeasterly surface winds, will allow snow isolated to scattered snow showers to generate in the higher terrain through Easter Sunday.

The first few days of April will be clear and warm with temperatures in the 60s by Tuesday.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 76° (2015)

Low: -11° (1955)

AVG: 51/28

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 74° (2015)

Low: -8° (1898)

AVG: 50/26

Enjoy the warm temps today!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx