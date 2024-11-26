Warm front takes a brief trip northward today

A warm boundary pushes north today. This will allow some areas in the plains to warm past the freezing mark before the boundary moves back to the south by tomorrow. Snow showers remain forecast through the end of the workweek.

Today, a small disturbance propagates along the Hi-Line which can cause a dusting of snow to blanket places like Havre and Cut Bank. Isolated snow showers will be around the mountains once again this afternoon. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s.

Wednesday will be a mostly dry day and slightly colder. Another small disturbance moves from northwest to southeast across the plains beginning in the afternoon hours along the Hi-Line, reaching Great Falls by late in the night. That is where we could see up to 2 inches of snow in isolated locations.

Thanksgiving will be cold for much of the state as highs will only reach the 20s and 30s: with scattered snow showers and mostly cloudy conditions for most of Montana.

Temperatures continue to drop into the weekend. Most of the state will be dry with highs ranging from the teens to the low 30s. Overnight lows could reach the negatives and single digits, especially in northeast Montana.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 66 (2017)

Low: -18 (1985)

AVG: 38/20

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 67 (2017)

Low: -21 (1985)

AVG: 40/21

Have a great Tuesday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

