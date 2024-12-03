Warm wind brings relief to the bitter cold

A HIGH WIND WARNING continues for the Rocky Mountain Front and East Glacier until 11 AM today

——————————————————————————————————————————

Last night, gusty winds ranging from 30 to 40 MPH were common throughout the plains. Helena stayed windless due to an inversion. Windy conditions could persist through the morning hours but will die down by the afternoon.

MTN Top wind gusts from the overnight.

Helena and Great Falls will have highs in the 40s and 50s for most of the week. Tomorrow, a cold front moves into the northeastern quadrant of the state, lowering temperatures back down into the 20s and 30s for places like Glasgow and Havre. However, Great Falls should stay in the milder air.

More unsettled and cooler weather returns early next week with rain and snow showers on Sunday. Accumulation is possible in lower-elevation valleys and the plains, especially on Sunday and Monday.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 62 (1975)

Low: -26 (1880)

AVG: 36/17

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 61 (1987)

Low: -19 (1972)

AVG: 38/19

Have a great Tuesday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx

Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com

MTN