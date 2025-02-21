Warm Wind Really Picks Up This Weekend

Wind will be a concern in the plains until at least the beginning of next week. High Wind Watches are in place for the Rocky Mountain Front, Great Falls area, and the Judith Gap area.

Gusts up to 80 MPH are possible for most of the weekend. Helena will be breezy at times.

With the wind comes warmer temperatures, and an increased concern for localized flooding with snow melt. The blowing snow threat will diminish by the end of the day today.

We end the month off with much-needed warmth after a record-setting beginning 20 days.

MTN Helena just went through its 2nd coldest beginning 20 days of February on record.

A few mountain showers will be present around Helena on Sunday. But a majority of the moisture stays west of the divide. We will be predominantly dry through the end of February.

Weather Alerts:

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Cascade County below 5000ft until 5 PM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera Counties until 5 PM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Judith Basin County and Judith Gap until 5 PM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains until 5 PM Friday

A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for the Beartooth Foothills and Livingston Area from 8 PM Friday until 5 PM Monday

A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for portions of western Montana, including the following counties, Flathead, Lake, Lincoln, and Sanders, Granite, Mineral, Missoula and Ravalli Counties from Saturday afternoon until Monday afternoon

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for Judith Gap, Southern Wheatland, Melville Foothills, and Northern Sweet Grass from Friday night until Monday afternoon

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for the Continental Divide along the Rocky Mountain Front, The Interstate 15 Corridor north of Power, Southern High Plains, Cascade County below 5000ft, and Judith Basin County and Judith Gap from Saturday night until Sunday night

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for the Northern High Plains from Saturday afternoon until Sunday night

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 63 (1961)

Low: -23 (1910)

AVG: 39/18

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 63 (1995)

Low: -20 (1918)

AVG: 38/16

