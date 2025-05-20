Warmer and Drier Weather Around the Corner

Today will be another unsettled day across the state, with scattered showers and thunderstorms mostly developing this afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 50s to low 60s. It will also be breezy, with max gusts around 30-40 MPH.

Tomorrow morning, there may be some frost and fog around. Most shower and storm activity will be limited to the northern half of the state.

Most of the rest of the week will be in the 60s with showers and some thunderstorms each day.

Memorial Day weekend looks great, but not prefect. Saturday, some wet weather will be around the state, mostly in southern Montana. Sunday things start to clear up and we are on a warming pattern into next week.

WEATHER ALERTS:

NONE

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 90 (2002)

Low: 28 (2021)

AVG: 68/43

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 94 (1897)

Low: 26 (2021)

AVG: 66/40

